The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards winners’ roster

Best Motion Picture – (Drama): “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best Motion Picture – (Musical/Comedy): “Lady Bird”

Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama): Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”

Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama): Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy): James Franco, “The Disaster Artist”

Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy): Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture: Alison Janney, “I, Tonya”

Best Director (Motion Picture): Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water”

Best Animated Film: “Coco”

Best Television Series (Drama): “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Best Television Series (Comedy): “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Best Actor in a Television Series (Drama): Sterling Brown, “This is Us”

Best Actress in a Television Series (Drama): Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Best Actor in a Television Series (Comedy/Musical): Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Best Actor in a Television Series (Comedy/Musical): Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs Maisel”

Best Television Limited Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television: “Big Little Lies”

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Ewan McGregor, “Fargo”

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

