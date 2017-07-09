NEW YORK: The National Basketball Association has slapped Philadelphia 76ers player Joel Embiid with a $10,000 fine for swearing on social media.

The announcement was made in a one sentence news release by league executive vice-president Kiki VanDeWeghe on Saturday. No details were provided.

The league said Embiid was being fined for “using inappropriate language on social media.”

In an Instagram video posted this week, Embiid can be heard saying “F**k LaVar Ball”.

Embiid and LaVar Ball have been insulting each other since the draft in June, with Embiid angered by Ball-senior’s branding him injury prone.

After the Lakers took Lonzo Ball with the second overall pick, Embiid wrote on his Twitter account, “Please dunk on him so hard that his daddy runs on the court to save him.”