76K police to get 100% salary hike

An estimated 76,000 policemen are set to get a 100-percent hike in monthly base pay after President Rodrigo Duterte signed Joint Resolution 01 increasing the salaries of military and uniformed personnel.

The lowest-ranking policeman, Police Officer 1 (PO1), will now have a monthly base pay of P28,688, double the previous P14,834 monthly base pay.



Higher ranks will enjoy an average increase of 58.70 percent.

Police will get increases in other allowances such as longevity pay, flying pay, sea duty pay and instructor’s duty. There will be also higher benefits upon retirement.

Moreover, the personal income taxes of uniformed personnel will be lower than the previous tax rate because of the implementation of the Tax Reform for Accelaration and Inclusion Law.

A PO1 will pay personal income tax of P1,665.35, 69.24 percent lower than the rate of P5,414.69 under the old tax bracket.

“In the end, with this increase, let’s improve our service to the people,” Philippine National Police spokesman Chief Supt. Dionardo Carlos said in a news conference.

Carlos also hoped that with the increase in salary, policemen would avoid taking out loans in the future.

“Let’s avoid getting loans. Let’s use financial literacy to improve our quality of life,” Carlos said.