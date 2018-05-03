77 killed as powerful dust storms ravage north India

NEW DELHI: Dust storms tore across northern India killing at least 77 people and injuring 143 as trees and walls were flattened by powerful winds, officials said on Thursday. The overnight storm ravaged Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan states and the death toll was expected to rise, officials said. There were 46 confirmed deaths in Uttar Pradesh in the north and 31 in the desert state of Rajasthan to the west. The Agra district of Uttar Pradesh was one of the worst hit with more than 30 people killed. The Taj Mahal is in Agra city but officials said the monument escaped damage. Most of the victims were hit by falling walls, trees and electric pylons and houses that collapsed. Officials said 157 animals were also killed across the state. Three districts in Rajasthan, a state popular with tourists for its heritage palaces and colorful culture, were hit the hardest. “Most of (the) 31 deaths and 102 injuries across our state were from three districts Alwar, Dholpur and Bharatpur,” Hemant Gera, Rajasthan’s Disaster Management and Relief Department’s secretary, told Agence France-Presse.

AFP