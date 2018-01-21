77 people homeless after Misamis Oriental port fire

Misamis Oriental: A fire of unknown origin gutted 15 houses and rendered 77 people homeless in the sub-port of Balingo-an here on Sunday.

Firefighters put the fire under control after 45 minutes started in one of the houses in the Parola, one of the busiest sub-ports in Misamis Oriental.

Fire investigators said the early morning fire quickly spread to the nearby houses made of light and concrete materials.

There were no reported injuries, but the damage was estimated at P 200,000.

The timely arrival of fire trucks from the neighboring towns of Talisayan and Sugbongcogon prevented the fire from spreading to the sub-port’s commercial hub where some local government offices are located.

The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) and the Philippine Coast Guard are holding offices at the Balingo-an sub-port that operates a year round ferry service for Camiguin-bound commuters and vice versa.

The Balingo-an sub-port is the major gateway to Camiguin, a popular weekend destination for both domestic and foreign tourists, in Northern Mindanao.

Misamis Oriental Gov. Yevgeny Vincente Emano immediately directed the provincial risk reduction management office to respond to the needs of the fire victims.

CRIS DIAZ