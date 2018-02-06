79-year-old bakery in Quezon City turns toast after embers reignite fire

BARELY a day after the 79-year-old bakery in Kamuning, Quezon City escaped a fire that hit a nearby residential area, reignited embers turned the landmark establishment into toast shortly before dawn on Tuesday, fire authorities said.

Senior Fire Officer 1 Mary Ann-Mostacisa from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) told The Manila Times that the fire started at 12:52 a.m. from the second floor of the Kamuning Bakery Café along K-2ndSt., Judge Jimenez.

The second floor served as the stockroom of the bakery, where all its cooking equipment was kept.

The fire reached the first alarm at 1:04 a.m., with 11 firetrucks and two ambulances arriving on the scene.

The BFP declared fire out at 2:43 a.m.

Five employees who were inside the bakery at the time of the fire were evacuated safely. Meanwhile, fire volunteer Justin Baluyot suffered a minor laceration during the operation.

Mostacisa said the whole establishment was burnt down, with damage to property estimated at P1 million.

While authorities are still determining the cause of the blaze, bakery owner Wilson Lee Flores said in a statement that smoke and embers from a neighbor’s house may have reignited the fire.

“79-year-old Kamuning Bakery Café burning tonight from neighbor’s fire. All bakers and staff are 100 (percent) safe, and (they) evacuated fast,” he said.

Kamuning Bakery was founded in 1939 and is considered the oldest authentic wood-fire oven bakery in the metropolis, said Flores.