79-year-old bakery safe as fire hits nearby residential area in Quezon City

FIRE hit a residential area in Quezon City, near a 79-year-old bakery, that has become a landmark in the vicinity.

The Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said the fire along Judge Jimenez in Kamuning occurred at 2 p.m. and reached second alarm at 2:14 p.m. before it was put out at 3:19 p.m.

The cause and total damage of the fire has yet to be determined, the MMDA said.

Wilson Lee Flores, owner of the Kamuning Bakery, said he was thankful that the bakery was “miraculously saved from the ferocious fire.”

“Thanks for your concern & many messages. Quezon City’s pioneer, 79-year-old Kamuning Bakery Cafe was just miraculously, saved from a ferocious fire. Special thanks to efficient help of our fire volunteer brigades,” he said in a statement. The Kamuning Bakery Cafe has hosted fora on various socio-political issues.

No casualties and injuries were reported. GLEE JALEA