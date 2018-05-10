7,915 ‘election hotspots’ identified — national police

THE Philippine National Police has identified a total of 7,915 “election hotpots” nationwide ahead of the May 14 village (barangay) and youth council (Sangguniang Kabataan) elections.

In a press conference on Thursday, the PNP said that as of May 6, the Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) topped list with the most number of villages tagged as hotspots at 1,415.

A total of 419 villages in ARMM are in the “red” category or villages with intense political rivalry, presence of private armed groups, activities of criminal gangs, proliferation of loose firearms, and activities of threat groups.

The Bicol region is next with 1,304 villages, then Soccskargen with 629.

The National Capital Region (NCR) has the lowest number of villages tagged as hotspots with 26.

Chief Supt. John Bulalacao, PNP spokesman, said these election hotspots would have increased deployment of police personnel, intensified establishment of checkpoints and police visibility, service of warrants and warrant of arrests to people doing violent actions, and increasing the number of police officers in polling centers.

Some of the hotspots with problems of threat groups would also have increased deployment not only from the PNP but also from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), intensified intelligence operations, maximum police community engagement, and retail of security personnel, Bulalacao added.

Chief Supt Ma O. Plasca, acting director for operations, said they would deployed 163,000 police personnel nationwide to ensure security in polling centers.

Interior Undersecretary Martin Diño, however, said the number of election hot spots would still increase, citing reports from civilians experiencing election-related harassment in their villages.

“The 7,000 figure will double. Now in Metro Manila, I received a lot of complaints from here,” Diño said in Filipino.

Bulalacao said that if these reports would be validated, the number of hotspots was expected to increase. ROY NARRA