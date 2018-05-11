7,915 villages declared election hotspots

A total of 7,915 barangay (villages) nationwide have been declared “election hotspots” ahead of the May 14 village and youth council elections, according to the Philippine National Police (PNP).

The Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) has the most villages labeled election hotspots, with 1,415.

A total of 419 villages in ARMM were in the “Red” category, or villages with intense political rivalry, presence of private armed groups, activities of criminal gangs, proliferation of loose firearms, and activities of “threat groups.”

The ARMM was followed by the Bicol Region with 1,304 villages, and Soccskargen with 629 villages.

Metro Manila or the National Capital Region had the lowest number of election hotspots, at 26.

Chief Supt. John Bulalacao, PNP spokesman, said election hotspots require an increase in the deployment of police and military personnel, intensified establishment of checkpoints and police visibility, service of warrants and warrant of arrests on people doing violent actions, and more police officers in polling centers.

Chief Supt. Ma O Plasca, acting PNP director for operations, said 163,000 police would be deployed nationwide to ensure the security of polling centers.

Interior Undersecretary Martin Diño warned that the number of election hot spots could double.

“The 7,000 figure will double. In Metro Manila, I received a lot of complaints,” Diño said in Filipino.

The PNP also disclosed that 33 victims of election-related violence were recorded from April 14 to May 9.

A total of 24 victims were killed – 13 elected government officials, a former government official, an appointed government personnel, six civilians, and three candidates.

Two elected government officials and four civilians were wounded while three elected government officials were unharmed.

The PNP also recorded 19 shooting incidents and one kidnapping.