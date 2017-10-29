7K police deployed in South NCR for ‘Undas’

The Southern Police District (SPD) is deploying 7,683 security personnel who will “be on full alert” starting Tuesday, Oct. 31 for the observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day on Nov. 1 and Nov. 2.

At the same time, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), said in a statement that it has put all fire stations under the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) on “heightened alert status” until November 2.

SPD Chief Supt. Tomas Apolinario Jr. said on Friday that 5,798 security personnel from security guards, non-government organization (NGO) volunteers, and barangay officers would be deployed for “Undas.”

Apolinario said that he has ordered all police chiefs of the seven stations of Southern NCR to boost their “round-the-clock foot and mobile patrol” on the streets and their “police visibility” to deter criminal activities.

About 1,312 policemen from SPD and 130 other law enforcers from the Regional Public and Safety Battalion (RPSB) in the National Capital Region (NCRPO) will also be deployed in Southern NCR, he added.

The 7,686 security personnel will be monitoring 29 public and private cemeteries, 20 malls and commercial centers, 13 bus terminals, four airports, and certain stations of the Light Rail Transit (LRT) and Metro Rail Transit (MRT).

DILG Officer-in-Charge Catalino Cuy said that he has directed the BFP to conduct fire safety inspections in places where many people are expected to converge such as transport stations and terminals (land and air), marine public transportation facilities and piers, mortuary chapels, columbaria, and public and private cemeteries.

Ambulances and emergency medical teams from the BFP will also be deployed in public places and other strategic locations for faster response time in case of fire and other related emergencies.

Meanwhile, Apolinario advised motorists to beware of thieves and other criminals as they visit their departed loved ones in cemeteries.

“If you are to travel using public utility vehicles, refrain from using/displaying expensive pieces of jewelry. If it is not necessary, do not bring a huge amount of money. Bring tonly what you need,” he said.

Cuy also said that BFP personnel will conduct community information drives in different areas, distribute flyers on fire safety tips, and announce fire safety precautions in public and private cemeteries during “Oplan Kaluluwa.”

The BFP shared the following fire safety tips for Undas 2017:

1. Ensure that all light and electrical equipment are unplugged and switched off before leaving the house.

2. Clean and clear surroundings of any debris that might cause or attract smoke and fire.

3. Make sure that all garbage cans are covered so cigarettes will not be thrown into them.

4. Don’t put lighted candles on top of cartons, plastic, and wood or any material that easily burns.

5. Keep candles away from curtains, clothes, and paper.

6. Ensure that candles out of children’s reach.

7. Make sure that there are no lighted candles before going to sleep or before leaving the house.