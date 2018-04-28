7th Asia Golf Tourism Convention to benefit PH

The 7th Asia Golf Tourism Convention held at the Marriott Hotel in Pasay City last Monday is expected to bring huge benefit to the Philippines.

“Thanks to the efforts of the Philippines Department of Tourism and its Tourism Promotion Board, the world’s leading golf tour operators will see for themselves an amazing array of golf experiences here,” said Peter Walton, chief executive of International Association of Golf Tour Operators (IAGTO) during the event’s opening ceremony.

The IAGTO boss is confident that the country will greatly benefit from the convention.

“I have no doubt that this will lead to an immediate and sustainable growth in golf tourism to the Philippines,” added Walton.

The three-day seminar has brought together international golf tour operators from around the world to meet with golf tourism suppliers from Asia, the Pacific, Indian Ocean and the Gulf States.

“We are very honored to host this event because it will bring economic growth to our country,” said Tourism Promotions Board chief operating officer Cesar Montano.

Association for Inbound Golf Tourism Philippines president Connie Mamaril said there are at least 150,000 active Filipino golf players.