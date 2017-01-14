8 out of 10 Filipinos approve of Duterte’s fight vs crime – Pulse

MOST Filipinos approve of the performance of the Duterte administration on various issues, particularly in dealing with criminality, according to the latest Pulse Asia survey.

The poll, conducted on December 6 to 11, found that 84 percent of 1,200 respondents were “appreciative” of how the Duterte administration had handled crime. Twelve percent were undecided and 4 percent disapproved of the government’s handling of criminality.

The administration also received high approval ratings on disaster response with 80 percent; corruption, 76 percent; welfare of overseas workers, 75 percent; peace, 72 percent; the environment, 69 percent; rule of law, 69 percent; territorial defense, 65 percent; jobs, 58 percent; workers’ pay, 57 percent; and poverty, 51 percent.

“It is only on the issue of controlling inflation – an issue considered urgent by 34 percent of Filipinos – on which the present dispensation fails to obtain a majority approval score (44 percent),” Pulse Asia said.

Urgent concern

Increasing the salary of workers remained the most urgent concern of Filipinos, the Pulse Asia survey also showed.

Forty-five percent of 1,200 respondents cited the need to increase workers’ wages as the top issue the administration should address.

Filipinos were also most concerned about controlling inflation at 34 percent; reducing poverty, 33 percent; fighting criminality, 33 percent; creating more jobs, 31 percent; and fighting graft and corruption in government, 31 percent.

Out of the 15 issues included in the survey, Filipinos were least concerned about charter change and terrorism.

The survey, conducted nationwide, employed face-to-face interviews with 1,200 adults. It had a sampling error of ± 3 points for national figures.