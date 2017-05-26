8 aftershocks felt after Zambales earthquake

Eight aftershocks were recorded after a 5.4 magnitude earthquake of tectonic origin rocked the province of Zambales on Thursday night, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

Philvolcs pointed to the town of San Marcelino in Zambales as the epicenter of the quake that was felt in other provinces in Central Luzon and Metro Manila.

Science Research Assistant Karen Garcia told The Manila Times that among the eight aftershocks, three were plotted noting that the 2.3 magnitude aftershock was the strongest.

Intensity 4 was reported in San Marcelino, San Felipe, Iba, Santa Cruz, Cabangan and Castillejos in Zambales; Dinalupihan and Abucay in Bataan; Quezon City; Pateros; Malolos and Obando in Bulacan; and Olongapo City while Intensity 3 was felt in Tagaytay City; Talisay in Batangas; San Jose del Monte and Marilao in Bulacan; Pasay, Makati, Mandaluyong, Manila, Paranaque, Taguig, Caloocan, Pasig and Valenzuela in Metro Manila; San Miguel in Tarlac; Gapan City, Bongabon and Aliaga in Nueva Ecija.

Intensity 2 was felt in Palayan City; Bacoor City, Cavite; Calumpit, Bulacan; San Jacinto, Pangasinan; Cabanatuan City; and Lucban in Quezon.

Tsunamis are not expected, according to Garcia, as well as damage in infrastructure.

Aftershocks were expected as of Friday.

Meanwhile, Olongapo Mayor Rolen Paulino said the quake, which lasted less than one minute, did not cause damage to infrastructure and there were no casualties.

In his Facebook page, the mayor expressed concern that the epicenter of the quake was very close to Mount Pinatubo volcano that erupted on June 15, 1991.

He did not elaborate.

Dempsey Reyes and Patrick Roxas