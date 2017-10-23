8 airports being readied for night operations

To improve air travel and help decongest the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), the government is rushing the upgrading of eight airports across the country to enable them to operate after sunset, according to a lawmaker.

Citing a Department of Transportation (DOTr) report to Congress, Makati City Rep. Luis Campos Jr. recently said the airports in the cities of Naga (in Camarines Sur, not in Cebu), Tuguegarao, Cauayan, Dumaguete, Dipolog, Cotabato, Pagadian and Ozamiz are undergoing rehabilitation and expansion, mostly consisting of runway widening and terminal upgrade for night-landing capabilities.

“Several domestic flights departing Manila are being crammed during the daytime because of the inability of many provincial airports to receive flights at night. This has somewhat contributed to the jamming of the NAIA, which has only two runways handling both international and domestic flights,” Campos added in a statement.

The lawmaker said provincial airports unable to operate at night also have to send out all their Manila-bound flights during the day.

At present, Campos added, only 19 of the country’s 42 airports are able to receive and dispatch night flights.

“The 19 will increase to 27, once the eight airports have been set up for round-the-clock operations,” he said.

“There’s no question that air travel around the country will be easier for everybody, including foreign tourists, once we get all our airports running at night to maximize their operations,” according to Campos.

He earlier bared that the government has set aside a total of P10.1 billion in fresh funding to modernize the infrastructure of 40 airports in 2018, with Clark International Airport getting the biggest slice of P2.74 billion.

Besides Clark, the other airports set to receive additional infrastructure development funds in the 2018 national budget are: Kalibo Airport, P920.00 million; Bicol International Airport, P899.68 million; Tacloban Airport, P716.12 million; Bukidnon Airport, P425.00 million; Bohol (Panglao) International Airport, P386.00 million;

Laoag International Airport, P368.50 million; Cauayan Airport, P306.40 million; Dumaguete Airport, P300.00 million; Calbayog Airport, P245.00 million; Zamboanga Airport, P221.00 million;

San Jose Airport (Camarines Sur), P200.00 million; Surigao Airport, P200.00 million; Ozamiz Airport, P192.20 million; Butuan Airport, P184.00 million; Dipolog Airport, P182.00 million;

Roxas Airport, P169.00 million; Cotabato Airport, P161.00 million; Basco Airport, P145.00 million; Ormoc Airport, P128.00 million; Maasin Airport, P122.00 million;

Antique Airport, P110.00 million; Sanga-Sanga Airport, P100.00 million; Pagadian Airport, P84.20 million; Tuguegarao Airport, P61.80 million; San Vicente Airport, P50 million; and Virac Airport, P50 million.

Campos said 13 other smaller airports across the country would also get a combined P262.61 million, or an average of P20.20 million each, for infrastructure upgrade.