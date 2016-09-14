8 anti-drug policemen face extortion raps

EIGHT Regional Anti-Illegal Drug (RAID) policemen from the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) are facing charges after they were accused of extorting money from two persons they arrested in Caloocan City (Metro Manila) recently. Senior Police Officer 4 Dalmacio Robillon, a Police Officer 3 Clarito, a PO3 Lucero, a PO2 JM Canas, a PO1 Jowell del Rosario, a PO1 Livara, a PO1 Nelson Villas and PO2 Franklin Menor will be charged with extortion, robbery, planting of evidence and illegal possession of firearms. They will also face administrative charges before the National Police Commission on a complaint of relatives of Marilyn Gelua and Kim Allen that the policemen allegedly demanded P150,000 for each victim in exchange for their release. Gelua and Allen were arrested during an anti-illegal drug operation on September 12. Menor was arrested during an entrapment after receiving marked money. Robillo and the rest of the policemen accused of extortion escaped.