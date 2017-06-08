8 arrested in Bulacan buy-bust

Bulacan police arrested eight suspected drug dealers in simultaneous anti-illegal drugs operations on Tuesday and Wednesday in the towns of Bocaue, Pulilan, Bulakan and Meycauayan. Those arrested were identified as Kristie Ann Joy Dionisio, 37, her live-in partner Gregorio Dionisio, 41, both of Barangay Duhat, Bocaue; Juanilio Candelario, 36, Raquel Cruz, 46, and Renante Vicente, 48, listed on the police drug watch list, all of Barangay Cutcot, Pulilan; Ricardo Madlangsakay, 46, of Triple Junction Subd., Barangay Matungao, Bulakan; and Licel May Largo, 30, of Barangay Balubad in Bulakan town. Recovered from the suspects were 40 sachets of shabu and buy-bust money. Charges were being prepared for filing before the courts against the arrested suspects.

JERICA SANTOS