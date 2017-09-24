8 ‘Bua’ drug ring members busted

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: A combined team of anti-narcotics agents from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), Philippine National Police (PNP), and Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Friday arrested eight members of a large drug ring operating in six towns in Maguindanao. The suspects – Almusid, Ibrahim, Madryu and Fatima, all surnamed Karim; Reniel Ampuan; Jimmy Gomez; Nasser Usop Makalinggi and Cortez Esmael were arrested in separate raids in Sultan Kudarat town and yielded undetermined amount of shabu and several firearms. Juvenal Azurin, PDEA-ARMM director, said the suspects are under the “Bua” drug syndicate. He said the Bua group, comprised of Iranun and Maguindanaon members, deals shabu in the adjoining towns of Sultan Kudarat, Sultan Mastura, Parang, Buldon, Barira and Matanog in the first district of Maguindanao. Operatives continue a massive manhunt against the last three senior members of the group who remain at large, Azurin added.