8 busted in Bacoor Drug Den Raid

BACOOR CITY, Cavite: Eight persons were caught in the act of holding shabu session in Amposta Compound, Barangay Sineguelasan here on Wednesday night. Anti-illegal drug operatives raided the house of a certain “Banjo,” and arrested Reynel “Eboy” Cornelly, 38; Wilfredo Robio, 48; Mario “King” Sevilla, 38y; Oliver Doliete, 34; Melchor Amoso, 34; Marjorie Ladra, 19; Ellyn Grace Silva, 24; and Bernadette Lozada. Confiscated from the suspects were three sachets of shabu, weighing about 1.9 grams; aluminum foil strips; an improvised glass tooter and four unsealed sachets of shabu. Police said, alleged drug den owner Banjo, escaped.