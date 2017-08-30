8 Central Luzon politicians under drug watch, says new anti-narcotics chief

POLICE are investigating eight politicians in Central Luzon for their alleged links to the illegal drug trade.

Incoming Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) chief Aaron Aquino made the revelation in a press briefing late Tuesday in Pampanga.

Aquino, police regional director for Central Luzon, identified the alleged “narco-politicians” as five mayors, two congressmen, and one vice governor based on the region’s police intelligence but did not name them. RJ CARBONELL