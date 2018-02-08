8 dead, 3 missing after China road collapse

BEIJING: Eight people died and three were missing in southern China after a water leak inside a subway station construction site caused a major road to cave in, authorities said Thursday. The sudden leak flooded the underground site and led to the multi-lane road’s collapse in downtown Foshan, Guangdong province, on Wednesday night, the city government said in a statement. The statement said that nine construction workers were rescued and that rescue and rehabilitation work is still ongoing. “It was unclear whether the dead and missing were all construction worker,” the statement added. The collapsed area is as large as two basketball courts with a depth of six to seven meters (20 to 23 feet), the state-run China Daily reported. Industrial accidents are common in China, where safety regulations are often poorly enforced, which has angered citizens. Official figures show 38,000 people were killed in workplace accidents in 2017.

AFP