8 drown in Pangasinan

Eight persons — including an 81-year-old woman and three minors — were reported to have drowned over the weekend in Pangasinan.

Police identified the two victims from Pozorrubio town as Oliver Agpaoa-Abaoag, 7, a Grade 1 pupil and a resident of Legarda Street, Poblacion District 2; and Jun Rey Ramos-Sandoval, 1 year and 9 months old, of Barangay Away, San Jacinto.

A report said Abaoag was playing along the poolside when he accidentally fell into the eight- meter deep pool.

Sandoval was being carried by his father who was swimming when he accidentally slipped at the five-meter deep Malasin River.

The boys were brought by their parents to the hospital where they were declared dead.

The other victims were identified as Marjun Alnas, 26, of Barangay Aringin in Moncada, Tarlac; Artemio Villegas, 35, of Barangay Santa Cruz in San Jacinto town; Louie Aviles of Domalandan East in Lingayen town; Darwin Paruganan-Castrence, 31, of Sitio Tanaytay, Barangay Mal-ong of Anda town; Kenneth Camba, 15, of Barangay Amangbangan,Alaminos City; and Desimprado Tolentino-Garcia, 81, of Barangay Labuan, San Quintin, Pangasinan.

Alnas, who was already under the influence of liquor, was advised by his relatives and companions not to swim anymore but he did not stop diving into a restricted deep portion of the Agno River in Barangay Laoac, Alcala town.

When he did not surface, his companion immediately called for help and rescuers brought him to the hospital where he was declared dead.

Villegas was already dead when his body was recovered by a rescue team after he dived into Limingaleng river.

Aviles was swimming with his two cousins, Gilbert Mangandi-Servilla and Radante Mangande, along the Agno river in Barangay Domalandan East when he was dragged by strong currents underneath the Domalandan bridge where he drowned.

Castrence, along with his classmates and friends, asked permission to swim in the sea but they failed to return to their cottage and were later found dead.

Camba was swimming with his friends and relatives in Bagbag Beach in Barangay Victoria when he was pulled away from them by strong currents.

Rescuers found his body after several minutes.

Garcia, 81 and a retired school official, accompanied by her grandchildren, was swimming in San Fabian beach when she felt dizzy and collapsed just as a strong current pulled her toward tdeep waters.

She was found dead after five minutes.