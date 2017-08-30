8 drug peddlers nabbed in Manila

EIGHT alleged drug pushers were arrested in separate buy-bust operations in Manila Tuesday night, police said on Wednesday.

Elements of the Sampaloc Police Station conducted anti-criminality operations in several streets that resulted in the arrest of six suspected drug pushers who were identified as Albert Rivera, 48, married, tricycle driver, of 1184 Quintos Street; Sam Guevarra, 40, single, jeepney driver, of 741 Vicente Cruz Street; Jaime Tejam, 32, single, jobless, of Crisostomo Street; Romeo Marquez, 67, jobless, of 1588 Algeciras Street; Veronica Biatong, 34, jobless, of 1588 Algeciras Stree; and Alan Verder, 42, married, pest examiner, of 1568 Loreto Street.

In another operation, elements of Jose Abad Santos Police Station apprehended Jefferson Glorioso, 32, married, jobless, of 742 Benita Street, Gagalangin, Tondo; and Henry Pagtalunan, 41, married jobless, of 2937 Pilar Street, Tondo.

Police filed charges in violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 against the suspects before the Manila Prosecutor’s Office.

Confiscated were several sachets of suspected “shabu” and drug paraphernalia. JAIME R. PILAPIL