8 ex-rebels get cash help from Negros provincial govt

BACOLOD CITY: Eight former New People’s Army (NPA) rebels received P15,000 cash assistance each from the provincial government after their surrender to the Philippine Army in Negros recently. Gov. Alfredo Marañon Jr. said the amount is part of the immediate cash assistance of the Comprehensive Local Integration Program (CLIP). “We thank the Philippine Army and the provincial government for their help to us and we will not go hungry and tired anymore in the mountains. I pity our children because they will not have a bright future with the false promises of the NPA leaders,” said Ka Glen, former organizer of the North Negros Front, Kilusang Rehiyon-Negros. The returnees will undergo a livelihood training prior to the release of another P50,000 each for livelihood assistance that will help them start a normal life.