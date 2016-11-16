8 hurt in PNP Masbate armory fire

LEGAZPI CITY, Albay: At least eight people were wounded in a fire at the Philippine National Police (PNP) provincial command in Masbate early on Tuesday. Maria Luisa Calubaquid, PNP regional command spokesman, said the blaze occurred at the building occupied by the Intel department, supply, Napolcom office, Masbate crime laboratory and several offices inside Camp Bonny Serrano, Masbate City at about 1:30 a.m. Two explosions were heard during the fire that wounded two unidentified residents near the area. Other victims were hurt by falling debris. The fire was put out after about two hours.