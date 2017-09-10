8 kilos of marijuana seized in hotel

Manila police arrested 11 persons in possession of 11 bricks of marijuana worth P78,000 on Friday night. Raxabago Tondo Police Station 1 Supt. Jerry Corpuz, acting station commander, said members of the Pritil Police Community Precinct Drug Enforcement Team led by Chief Insp. Gilbert Cruz found the marijuana leaves and stems weighing eight kilos inside a room of the Citi Royale Hotel located along Juan Luna Street in Tondo. Two of those arrested were aged 17. Those arrested were charged at the Manila Prosecutor’s Office.