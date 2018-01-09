8 Liliw policemen receive certificates of recognition

Eight personnel of the Liliw Municipal Police Station on Tuesday were awarded certificates of recognition after flag-raising at the Laguna Police Provincial Office. Leading the awardees is the chief of police of Liliw, Senior Insp. Raymund Alfred Osea, for his successful implementation of Project Janitor Fish, which resulted in the arrest of Kenny Ballesteros, one of the town’s most wanted, on December 24 last year. Also recognized were Senior Police Officer 1 Sheryl Panambo, PO3 Reynald Montes, PO2 Jessie Trinidad, PO1 Edgue Vargas, PO1 Mark Francis Sampaga, PO1 Angelo Siman and PO1 Jun Benedict Reyes. In his message, Senior Supt. Cecilio Ison Jr., Laguna police provincial director, said the awardees’ exemplary performance and dedication to duty will contribute to the attainment of the mission of the Laguna Police Provincial Office and the Philippine National Police.