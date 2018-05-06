8 lovely ladies vie for 2nd Miss Korea-Philippines crown

Koreans number among the highest group of foreign nationals residing in the Philippines. They are everywhere – tourist spots, schools, call centers, and even on television.

Filipinos being the top patron of Hallyu or Korean pop culture outside of its country of origin, and the most passionate beauty pageant fans in the world, it is imperative in all angles to hold a Miss Korea Philippines contest.

The eight official candidates to the pageant were presented to the press on April 28 at the City of Dreams Manila, the same venue of the coronation night on May 8 at 8 p.m. where the first and last year’s winner will bequeath her crown to the chose successor.

The event aims to nourish the blooming relationship between South Korea and the Philippines and to promote the rich and attractive culture of both countries.

The non-profit nationwide beauty pageant selects Koreans residing in the country to represent the Philippines and compete in the 62nd Miss Korea main pageant in Seoul, South Korea.

Lee Hanna, who represented the Philippines, won first runner-up in the Miss Korea main pageant and then represented Korea in the 2017 Miss Earth.

Miss Korea has served as a gateway to be able to showcase the many talents and the beauty of Korean women in the midst of the country’s recovery after the Korean War in May 1957.

For over 62 years, the Miss Korea pageant has been a platform for talented and intelligent young Korean women from different regions in South Korea and around the world to represent what they stand for and show what truly makes a Korean woman.

One of the candidates, 25-year-old Kuk Son Yong, is already an ABS-CBN talent while the rest are students of Metro Manila schools – Zhang Selina, 21, De La Salle University-College of Saint Benilde; Jung Youra, 22, PATTS College of Aeronautics; Cho Hye Jeong, 22, Miriam College; Park Yu Kyung, 21, San Beda College; Park Se Eun, 18, General Education Development graduate; Kwon Soo Jung, 23, Ateneo De Manila University; and Kwon Ji Hye, 24, De La Salle University.

Miss Korea Philippines is co-presented by City of Dreams Manila and organized by ShowBT Philippines.