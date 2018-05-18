8 major roads in Metro Manila undergo repairs on May 19-21—Public Works dept

THERE will be road repairs on Saturday in eight major thoroughfares in Metro Manila, including three sections of the Epifanio delos Santos Avenue (EDSA), according to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on Friday.

The DPWH advised motorists to use alternate routes and appealed to concerned local government units (LGUs) to help maintain rightful space for motorists and pedestrians along national roads and sidewalks.

DPWH-NCR Director Melvin B. Navarro announced that from 11 p.m. on Friday, road reblocking and repairs will be conducted along Edsa in the southbound directions from Arayat Street to P. Tuazon Street, 2nd lane from the sidewalk and from Eugenio Lopez Street to after Scout Borromeo, 3rd lane from the sidewalk; and at the northbound direction from fronting Vertis North to Trinoma Mall, 2nd lane.

Other roads that will undergo repairs are on the northbound direction of: España Boulevard going to Quiapo from Don Quijote Street to before A.H. Lacson Avenue; Quirino Highway from T. Carreon going to Pagkabuhay Road, inner lane; Congressional Avenue, from fronting Business Bank to Mindanao Avenue, 3rd lane; A. Bonifacio Avenue, from Mayon going to Mauban Street, outer lane, northbound; and the southbound of Visayas Avenue, from in front of PTV4, outer lane.

The repair works will use one day concrete mix, hence roads will open 5 a.m. Monday, May 21. WILLIAM B. DEPASUPIL