8 nabbed in buy bust operation in Makati

POLICE arrested eight individuals during a buy bust operation in Makati City Monday evening, a spokesperson for the Southern Police District (SPD) said on Tuesday.

Police Supt. Jenny Tecson said the suspects were apprehended at about 9:45 p.m. along Fortune Street, Barangay Rizal for violation of Section 5 and 11 of Republic Act 9165.

Tecson identified the suspects as:

1. Carlito Ordoñez, 58, jobless, residing at Blk 132 Lot 7 Fortune St. Barangay Rizal, Makati;

2. Edna Narciso, 40, jobless, residing at Blk 1e2 Lot 7 Fortune St, Barangay Rizal Makati;

3. Analisa Ramos, 38, jobless, residing at Blk 135 Lot 5 Fortune St Barangay Rizal Makati;

4. Christopher Garcia, 32, tricycle driver, residing at Blk 135 Lot7 Fortune St Barangay Rizal Makati;

5. Ronil Ramos, 36, jobless, Mirasol St, Barangay Pembo, Makati City; 6. June Anastacio, 44, tricycle driver, residing at Jacinto St. Barangay Rizal Makati;

7. Jeffrey Roy, 31, jobless, residing at Blk 137 Lot 15 Jaena St Barangay Rizal Makati; and

8. Jonathan Dioniso, 37, waiter, residing at Blk 147 Lot 8 A Bonifacio St. Barangay Rizal.

Authorities recovered a small plastic sachet containing suspected “shabu,” one improvised glass pipe, seven opened small plastic sachet with traces of shabu, three aluminum foil strips used as improvised pipes, two disposable lighters, one used foil strip with suspected shabu. JAMES KONSTANTIN GALVEZ