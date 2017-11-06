8 NPA rebels surrender in Sultan Kudarat

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: Eight communist New People’s Army (NPA) rebels belonging to Cloudphone, GF 73 under Commander Bobby surrendered to Joint Task Force (JTF) Central in Sultan Kudarat on Saturday.

They yielded to the men of the 33rd Infantry Battalion (33rd IB) under Lt. Col. Harold Cabunoc, the 1st Mechanized Battalion and the local government unit in Senator Ninoy Aquino town and turned over two M16 rifles, two improvised explosive devices, two magazines and 28 live rounds of ammunition. Cabunoc said Bobby and Jimboy, former NPA rebels who recently returned to the fold of the law, facilitated the surrender. To date, 59 members of GF73 have surrendered to the troops in Sultan Kudarat, while one member of GF68 surrendered to the troops in Iligan City, all under JTF Central. Twenty-four members of the NPA Western Mindanao Regional Party Committee surrendered to the JTF ZamPeLan (Zamboanga Peninsula Lanao).