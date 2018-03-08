8 power firms get COCs, provisional approvals

THE Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has granted final and provisional approvals to eight generation companies (gencos) in a bid to fast-track the resolution of pending applications before the regulatory body.

The ERC issued certificates of compliance (COCs) to King Energy Generation, Inc.’s (KEGI) 3.20-megawatt (MW) Bukidnon bunker coal-fired diesel power plant and 0.31-MW black start diesel engine generator in Quezon, Bukidnon.

It also issued COCs to the 13.94-MW diesel power plant of Peakpower Soccsargen, Inc. (PSI) in Brgy. Apopong, General Santos City and the 420-MW Pagbilao unit 3 coal-fired thermal power plant and 1.04-MW black start generator of Pagbilao Energy Corp. (PEC), both in Pagbilao, Quezon.

It also renewed the COC of the 0.700-MW diesel engine power plant of PowerSource Philippines, Inc. in Bataraza, Palawan.

Provisional authorities to operate (PAOs) were granted to the 5.20-MW diesel power plant of Peakpower San Francisco, Inc. in Agusan del Sur and 10.42-MW diesel power plant of Peakpower Bukidnon, Inc. in Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon.

Also granted PAOs were the 150-MW Limay power plant Unit 1 of SMC Consolidated Power Corp. in Limay, Bataan; as wel l as Units 2 and 3 of 16-MW Power Barge 104 bunker coal fired diesel power plant and 0.600-MW black start diesel engine generator of SPC Power Corp. in Ubay, Bohol.

The COCs and PAOs were released during the ERC’s regular commission meeting on February 27.

On February 13, the regulator also issued COCs to Panay Energy Development Corp. in Iloilo City for its 150-MW coal-fired plant (Unit 3) and to Silay Solar Power Inc. in Silay City, Negros Occidental for its 25-MW power plant.

It also granted PAOs to the 135-MW Concepcion coal-fired plant (Unit 1) of Palm Concepcion Power Corp. in Concepcion Town, Iloilo; 10.944-MW Surigao diesel power plant of Nickel Asia Corp. in Surigao City, Surigao del Norte; 0.6144-MW Gaisano solar rooftop projects in Iloilo’s Balasan and Oton towns that are run by EDC Siklab Power Corp.; 1.0304-MW Bago solar rooftop project of EDC Bago Power Corp. in La Paz; and the 150-MW Limay Power Plant (Unit 2) of SMC Consolidated Power Corp. in Limay, Bataan.

PAOs are valid for six months from issuance and the six-month validity period shall be included in the five year-term of the COC.

“With the approvals of PAOs and COCs to Generation Companies, power supply will be augmented as additional power will be injected into the grid. This will keep a stable power supply especially during the coming summer months when the demand for electricity is expected to increase drastically. That’s why we, at the ERC, are acting with dispatch to avert load shedding or brownouts,” ERC Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Agnes Devanadera said on Wednesday.