8 provinces under signal no. 2 as ‘Marce’ crosses northern tip of Iloilo province

MANILA: Eight provinces are now under tropical cyclone warning signal (TCWS) no. 2 as tropical storm “Marce” crossed the northern tip of Iloilo province state weather bureau Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

In its severe weather bulletin issued 8 a.m. Friday, PAGASA said the provinces of Romblon, Calamian Group of Islands, southern Occidental Mindoro, northern Oriental Mindoro, Iloilo, Capiz, Aklan and northern Antique are under signal no. 2.

Areas under signal no. 1 are northern Palawan, rest of Occidental Mindoro, rest of Oriental Mindoro, Masbate, Biliran, Leyte, northern Cebu, Negros Occidental, rest of Antique and Guimaras.

Estimated rainfall amount is from moderate to heavy within 300 km diameter of the tropical storm.

“Marce” was last eyed at 15 km north northeast of Roxas City, Capiz.

It has a maximum sustained winds of up to 65 kph near the center, and gustiness of up to 110 kph.

PAGASA said “Marce” is forecast to move west northwest at 22 kph. PNA

