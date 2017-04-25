8 PSL bets cop MOS plum in Dubai championship

Eight Philippine Swimming League (PSL) tankers bagged the Most Outstanding Swimmer (MOS) award in the 2017 Prime Star Sport Academy Motivational Swimming Championship held at the Al Nasr Sports Complex in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Wisenheimer Academy’s Marc Bryan Dula and Tarlac Mako’s Triza Tabamo bannered the list after impressive showing in their respective age-bands in the tournament participated in by more than 500 tankers.

Dula got 12 gold medals to win the MOS trophy in the boys’ 10-year class while Tabamo also secured 12 mints after claiming the top honors in the girls’ 9-year division.

Also wining MOS awards were Jacob Ethan Gapultos (boys’ 8-year) and Danielle Kyra Pelayo (girls’ 15-over) who both earned 10 gold medals each.

The other MOS winners were Alexi Gapultos with five gold and five silver; Marielle Montenegro with five gold, four silver and one bronze; Rhandon Solomon with four gold, three silver and three bronze; and Noel Nuñez with one gold, six silver and three bronze.

“Our swimmers will be going home with huge smiles on their faces. It’s nice seeing them with gold medals because it’s the fruit of their labor. We would like to thank Prime Star officials BM Ravi, Ravi Chandran and Francis Segui for inviting us. We’re looking forward to come back here soon,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

PSL settled for second place in the overall team standings with 1,416 points on 65 gold, 62 silver and 31 bronze medals.

Host Prime Star Sport Academy took the top spot with 2,084 points while Cleopatra Swimming Academy finished third with 94 points.

The PSL is recognized by the Philippine Sports Commission as an official swimming association in the country following its impressive grassroots development program that aims to train talented swimmers for future international competitions.

It is also accredited by the Federation of School Sports Association of the Philippines – an affiliate of the International University Sports Federation (FISU).

EMIL C. NOGUERA