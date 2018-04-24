8-seater plane to take Duterte to Singapore

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte will take an eight-seater plane when he leaves for Singapore this week to attend the 32nd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit, Malacañang said on Monday.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said Duterte decided to take a private plane instead of the Philippine Airlines Charter Flight PR001 as he wanted to save money.

“It’s expensive to charter a plane. And a leaner delegation will mean lesser cost for the taxpayer,” Roque said during a news briefing.

“The private plane is an eight-seater plane, so it’s a very small plane. It’s a two hour flight from Davao to Singapore so it’s not a long flight,” he added.

Roque also said that Duterte would be attending a leaders’ meeting so it was not necessary to bring so many people.

“It’s a leaders’ meeting that’s why he’s going but it’s not like the Summit that we hosted (in November 2017). The big summit will be when the turnover will happen. So, that’s why we’re also cutting on costs,” Roque said.

Special Assistant to the President Christopher “Bong” Go, and some Palace staff would be joining Duterte in the private plane.

Based on the official schedule of the President, Duterte is set to give a pre-departure speech in Davao City before leaving for Singapore on Thursday.

Duterte will attend the regional summit in Singapore from April 27 to 28.