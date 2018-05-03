8 suspects nabbed in Quezon City drug busts

EIGHT suspects were arrested in separate anti-drug operations in Quezon City, police said on Thursday.

Suspects John Dumanil and Marlon Manilego, known drug peddlers in Novaliches, were arrested at about 8:30 a.m. in front of a convenience store on Quirino Highway.

Seized were two sachets of “shabu” or a white crystalline substance.

At about the same time, Rahma Datu-oto, Julius Labayane, and Joel Miranda were caught with eleven sachets of shabu in a fastfood store at Commonwealth Avenue in Barangay (village) Greater Fairview.

Batasan police (station 6) also arrested Roseaida Angara after she was caught by village watchmen in possession of a sachet of shabu along Barangay Commonwealth.

Meanwhile, Marvie Gail Verzosa and Aldrin Estrella were arrested by Anonas police (station 9) after they were caught with two sachets of shabu and a sachet of dried marijuana leaves.

The suspects were charged with violations of Republic Act 9165 or The Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. GLEE JALEA