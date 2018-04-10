8 Tausug die in diarrhea outbreak

COTABATO CITY: Eight residents of the island municipality of Pata, Sulu died while more than 200 others were downed by a diarrhea outbreak in three barangay (villages) there, a health official of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) said on Monday.

Kadil Sinolinding Jr., health secretary of the Department of Health–ARMM (DoH–ARMM), said the victims died from severe dehydration while 56 others are now recuperating in hospitals.

He added that 164 others were also treated as outpatients and were supplied with Cotrimoxazole and Metronidazole tablets, medicines for intestinal bacterial problems.

Sinolinding said the outbreak was traced to contaminated deep wells from where residents of the villages of Sangkap, Likud and Kanjarrang get water for drinking and cooking.

Sinolinding, who led a team that ARMM Gov. Mujiv Hataman dispatched to Pata last week, said they found rubbish at the bottom of the wells.

“Villagers do their washing and urinate within the immediate peripheries of the wells,” he said.

The regional health secretary said they still need laboratory test results so they can accurately determine the cause of the outbreak.

The first cases of diarrhea – about 12 – in the municipality were reported last week of March.

“There is no fast means of communication that would link the municipality and the Sulu provincial center. That worsened the problem,” Sinolinding said.

He said Gen. Cirilito Sobejana of the Army-led anti-terror Task Force Sulu and all special forces and Philippine Marine units under his command supported their medical mission.

Sinolinding said they have sealed all the contaminated wells as part of the disease containment measure.

“Hand pumps shall be installed on top of the now covered wells to siphon water from the bottom of the wells,” he said adding that DoH-ARMM will supply the affected villages with mechanical hand pumps.

Hataman, immediately directed his public works secretary, Don Loong, to construct water supply facilities in Pata to prevent a repeat of the diarrhea outbreak.