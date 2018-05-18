8 wounded in Negros raid

BACOLOD CITY: Eight persons, including four policemen, were wounded in a raid on the lair of the Gallindez gun-for-hire group in Barangay Masaling, Cauayan, Negros Occidental on Thursday. Insp. Charmae de Paz, Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office public information officer, identified the wounded lawmen as Senior Police Officer 2 Bryan Tabor, Police Officer (PO)3 Reynaldo Bauden Jr., PO2 Rolando Algje Prieto and PO1 Gary Norico. Also injured were civilians Chris Jun Taquiso, 31; Romy Taquiso, 35, and Lusino Demol Sr., 50, all from Cauayan town and Raymund Melocoton, 29, of Silay City. Senior Supt. Rodolfo Castil Jr., Negros Occidental police director, led the team to serve a search warrant against Rodel Taquiso and Kaling Teodolo, leaders of the gun-for-hire group and considered one of the most wanted persons in the national level for illegal possession of firearms. De Paz said the suspects opened fire at the approaching police officers serving the warrant, triggering a shootout. Recovered from the suspects were three 12 -gauge shotguns, a caliber .38 revolver, a caliber .45 pistol, a fragmentation grenade and various ammunition. The police also arrested Jose Sambilad, 41, of Barangay Sampirit, Bago City; Nomeriano Tinosa, 39, of Barangay Hawinan, Silay City; Mark dela Cruz, 33, of Barangay Masalig, Cauayan; Ricardo Melecoton, 18, of Barangay Lantad, Silay City; Gener Uldaim, 25, of Barangay Manoling, Cauayan; and Joseph Taguan, 39, of Barangay Caliling, Cauayan. Three other suspects, including the targets, are at large.