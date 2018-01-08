80% of Filipinos still approve of, trust in Duterte – Pulse Asia

EIGHT out of 10 Filipinos expressed satisfaction over President Rodrigo Duterte’s performance and remained among the trusted officials in government, according to a Pulse Asia survey released on Monday.

The survey on 1,200 respondents nationwide from December 10 to 15 and 17 showed Duterte’s overall approval at 80 percent and trust rating at 82 percent.

In the same survey, Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo got an approval rating of 59 percent and a trust rating of 58 percent.

Senate President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd got a national approval of 57 percent and a trust rating of 53 percent while Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez had 42 percent approval rating and 37 percent trust rating.

Ambivalence (40 percent) was the general sentiment of Filipinos over the performance of Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno. Thirty-three percent said they distrusted Sereno while 38 percent were undecided on the matter of trusting or distrusting her.

Pulse Asia said that among the top government officials, it was Sereno who received the highest disapproval and distrust ratings at 26 and 33 percent, respectively.

In contrast, Filipinos are least inclined to disapprove of and distrust President Duterte (7 percent and 6 percent, respectively), it added.

The President posted the highest approval score in his bailiwick in Mindanao at 93 percent, followed by Visayas (86 percent), Manila (79 percent), and Luzon (72 percent).

He also obtained majority approval ratings in Class E (85 percent), Class D (79 percent), and Class ABC (77 percent).

Duterte likewise secured the highest trust rating in Mindanao, which was recorded at 94 percent. It was followed by Visayas (86 percent), Manila (79 percent), and Luzon (74 percent).

Trust scores in Classes ABC, D, and E were also high at 78 percent, 80 percent, and 85 percent respectively.

The nationwide survey has a +/- 3 percent error margin at the 95 percent confidence level.