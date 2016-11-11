80 houses in Bataan town demolished

MARIVELES, Bataan: Demolition of houses in a village here that started on Friday will affect 80 families but villagers decried they were not given a relocation site as they appealed to President Rodrigo Duterte to help them. Supt. Crizaldy Conde, Mariveles police chief, said a barricade of children met the demolition team but the residents were later convinced to allow the group to carry out the order. Paladdin Palad, Sheriff of Regional Trial Court Branch 4 in Balanga City, said 80 houses in two lots of more than 4.2 hectares in Sitio Paliparan, Barangay Batangas Dos here will be demolished in favor of the declared owner, GRI Properties Inc., based on a court decision.

Ernie B. Esconde