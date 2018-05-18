80 Mindanao winners in SK polls face disqualification

ABOUT 80 elected candidates for the Sangguniang Kabataang (SK) in Northern Mindanao (Region 10) face disqualification for various election offenses, while the Commission on Elections (Comelec) suspended the proclamation of seven others in Bicol Region.

Election officials in Region 10 said some candidates have not reached the 18-year-old requirement on the day of the elections, while most elected SK officials were already more than 24 years old.

The guidelines state that the qualified SK candidate must be at least 18 years, but not more than 24 years of age on the day of the elections.

Ramil Acol, Cagayan de Oro City Comelec officer, said at least 14 elected SK chairmen were found to be disqualified from among the more than 20 elected candidates, including council members.

He added that the disqualification proceedings were forwarded to the Comelec First Division in Manila for final review and decision.

Similarly, the Comelec in Bicol suspended the proclamation of two elected SK chairmen, four councilmen and a member of the Sangguniang Barangay (Village Council) in the provinces of Albay, Camarines Sur and Catanduanes.

Not proclaimed were SK chairmen Jose Solomon Sevilla Jr. of Barangay 111 Poblacion in Garchitorena, Camarines Sur and John Paul Tating Torrente of Barangay Putsan in Baras, Catanduanes.

The SK councilmen who also were not proclaimed were Jemuel Belen Macinas of Barangay Bagangan Sur in Lupi, Camarines Sur; Ramon Christopher Sabdao Cielo of Barangay 34 Oro Site, Legazpi City; Joel Arienda Bueno Jr. of Barangay Bogtong, Rapu-Rapu in Albay; and Walter Rojo Taniega of Barangay Quezon, Baras.

May Jane Pasibe Lompero, village councilor in Barangay of La Purisima, Nabua, Camarines Sur, was also not proclaimed.

Lawyer Romeo Serrano, Comelec-Bicol assistant regional director, said the commission’s ruling failed to cite the grounds for deferment of their proclamation.

According to Serrano, the local Comelec’s task is to accept the certificates of candidacies filed by the candidates as its function is purely ministerial and limited to reporting any possible discrepancies to the poll body’s law department.

with RHAYDZ B. BARCIA