80 Negros areas under election watchlist

BACOLOD CITY: The Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office confirmed on Monday that it has been monitoring 80 election watchlist areas (EWAs) in the province in relation to the May 14 polls. But Senior Supt. Rodolfo Castil, police provincial director, in a statement, said the 80 barangay (villages) are still subject for more validation and monitoring through the conduct of Commission on Election workshops. Of the number, three villages under Category I, which includes barangays with reported election-related violent incidents from year 2010 to 2016; 74 under Category 2, those with reported presence of New People’s Army and other armed groups; and three under Category 3, villages with both election-related violence between 2010 and 2016, and armed group threats.