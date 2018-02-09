8,000 Philippine Army slots opened

About 8,000 slots have been opened for those who are aspiring to join the Philippine Army in wake of activation of additional battalions to be deployed to different areas in the country.

Lt. Col. Louie Villanueva, Army spokesman, said in a statement on Friday that the number of slots opened was higher compared to the regular 3,600 annual quota replacement in the Army.

The increased quota, according to Villanueva cited the ongoing activation of 10 additional Infantry Battalions for the increase quota, which aims to further strengthen the Philippine Army’s capability, to be more responsive in addressing various threats, particularly terrorism, that beset the country.

In 2017, he said, the Army was able to meet its recruitment quota of about 350 new officers with the rank of 2nd Lieutenant and about 13,000 new enlisted personnel.

Of the 13,000 personnel, 8,892 soldiers will be for the special quota as approved by the President; 1,069 soldiers will be for the newly-organized 54th Engineering Brigade; and 3,600 soldiers will represent the annual quota replacement in the Army.

A total of 1,000 slots were given to Indigenous Peoples (IPs) last year with about 400 integrated into the Army and deployed mostly to the Eastern Mindanao area while 348 are still undergoing training.

According to Villanueva, the 1,000 quota set last year for the IPs was not met by the Army but the same qualifications for recruits will be applied this year.

“For now, nothing specific was mentioned if the same 1,000 quota for the IPs will be mentioned. As long as the recruitment is open, as long as the IPs meet the requirements laid down by the Army, we will accept them,” he said in a phone interview with The Manila Times.

Villanueva added that even former members of the communist New People’s Army (NPA) will be “gladly accepted” by the Army, reiterating that they do not have restrictions in admitting aspiring soldiers.

Most of the recruits will be designated to Army infantry, cavalry and artillery units while some recruits will fill up the engineer, communication, logistics and other administrative functions in the Army.

The Philippine Army has set up recruitment centers in Cagayan de Oro City, Cebu City and in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City, the headquarters of the 75,000-strong Army.