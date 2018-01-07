Sunday, January 7, 2018
The Manila Times Online
    • The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»»80,000 devotees join procession of Nazarene replicas in Manila — report

    80,000 devotees join procession of Nazarene replicas in Manila — report

    0
    By on Latest Stories, Today's Breaking News

    ABOUT 80,000 people were present when the procession of the replicas of the Black Nazarene took place in Quiapo, Manila on Sunday afternoon, police said.

    Devotees gathered in front of the St. John the Baptist Church in Quiapo to participate in the procession.

    The crowd estimates were as of 2 p.m., Supt. Erwin Margarejo, Manila Police District spokesman, said.

    He added the procession route would cover the entire Quiapo area with the situation still peaceful as of posting time. PNA


    Share.
    .
    Loading...

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.

    Leave A Reply

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.