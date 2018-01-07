80,000 devotees join procession of Nazarene replicas in Manila — report

ABOUT 80,000 people were present when the procession of the replicas of the Black Nazarene took place in Quiapo, Manila on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Devotees gathered in front of the St. John the Baptist Church in Quiapo to participate in the procession.

The crowd estimates were as of 2 p.m., Supt. Erwin Margarejo, Manila Police District spokesman, said.

He added the procession route would cover the entire Quiapo area with the situation still peaceful as of posting time. PNA