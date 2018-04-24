80k jobs up for grabs on Labor Day

THE government will offer thousands of jobs to jobseekers in 53 sites in 14 regions nationwide as on Labor Day, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said Monday.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd 80,000 local and overseas job openings will be available on May 1 in the job and business fairs organized jointly by the DOLE and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

A total of 829 employers (666 local and 163 overseas) will participate in the job fair.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines and Philippine National Police are on top of the list, offering 4,002 positions. The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology will be hiring 889 personnel.

The top vacancies are: customer service representatives—1,470; production worker/factory worker—1,443; mason (finishing/rough)—1,385; call center agents—1,306; production machine operator – 1,288; construction worker—900; service crew—880; and carpenter (finishing/rough)—708.

For overseas employment, the top vacancies are as follows: nurses—3,988; technician —1,546; food and beverage staff – 689; engineers (mechanical, electrical, civil)—344; production worker/ factory worker—300; sales associate professional—200; construction worker—200; assistant head manager —174; cook—157; driver (general)—150; and housekeeping attendant—123.

In the National Capital Region (NCR), there will be 18 job and business fair sites: Valenzuela Astrodome, Valenzuela City; SM Tunasan, Muntinlupa City; Taguig City; SM Bicutan; SM Sucat, Parañaque City; SM BF, Parañaque City; Robinsons, Las Piñas City; SM Center, Las Piñas City; SM Southmall, Las Piñas City; Pasig City (April 27); SM Marikina City (date to be determined); San Juan City; SM Megamall, Mandaluyong City; SM Manila; SM San Lazaro, Cuneta Astrodome (May 10); Quezon City Hall grounds; and Fisher Mall, Quezon City.

In Luzon, the job fair will be in Baguio City National High School; SM City Rosales, Pangasinan; Robinsons Ilocos Norte; Pangasinan PESO Compound, Lingayen in Region 1; Robinsons Mall, Santiago City, Isabela; SM City, Cauayan, Isabela; and SM Downtown Tuguegarao; Baler, Aurora; Balanga City, Bataan; SM City Marilao, Bulacan; SM City Cabanatuan, Nueva Ecija; SM City Downtown, San Fernando, Pampanga; SM City Clark, Angeles City, Pampanga; SM City Pampanga; SM City Tarlac; and Harbor Point Mall, Subic, Zambales.

Jobseekers in the Visayas region may visit Marymart, Iloilo City; IC3 Pavillion, Cebu City; and Tacloban Convention Center, and Ormoc City Hall, Tacloban City.

Those in Mindanao may go to the Zamboanga Economic Zone, Talisayan, Zamboanga City; KCC Mall, Zamboanga City; City Hall Lobby, Isabela City; Plaza Luz, Pagadian City; and Ipil Municipal Covered Court, Zamboanga Sibugay (Region 9); Limketkai Center, Cagayan de Oro City (Region 10); Gaisano Mall of Davao and SM City Davao (Region 11); SM City General Santos (Region 12); and Hotel OAZIS, Butuan City, Agusan del Norte (CARAGA).