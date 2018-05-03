812 violators of gun ban arrested ahead of village, youth council polls–PNP

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has arrested 812 violators of the gun ban that was imposed ahead of the Barangay (village) and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) or youth council elections.

PNP Chief Oscar Albayalde said that the arrests were made from April 14 to April 30 while 574 firearms were recovered in the same period.

He said the PNP has also recorded 15 incidents of suspected election-related violence nationwide, ranging from verbal altercations to killings.

Albayalde said some of these incidents were recorded in the town of San Rafael, Bulacan and in the province of Nueva Ecija.

“We have ambush incidents in San Rafael, Bulacan and Nueva Ecija. These are suspected but strongly, we believe these are election-related,” Albayalde said.

“When something occurs, especially [one]involving an elected official during election period, we immediately consider it as an election-related violent incident unless proven otherwise,” Albayalde said.

In a separate statement, Chief Supt. John Bulalacao, PNP spokesperson, said that police personnel have “extensive preparations” for the village elections.

“Despite the inclusion of some barangay [villages]in the election watchlist, we assure the public that the forthcoming elections will be safe and orderly. The teachers and other personnel who will be serving the election will be well taken care of by our security forces, thus we assure them of their safety,” he said.

There are 5,744 villages listed in the PNP’s election watchlist nationwide.

A village is included in the election watchlist based on critical factors such as intense political rivalry, presence of private armed groups, activities of criminal gangs, proliferation of loose firearms, and activities of threat groups. ROY NARRA