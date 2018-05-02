82 election hotspots identified in Calabarzon

CAMP VICENTE LIM, Laguna – There are about 82 “areas of concern” in Calabarzon in the May 14 Barangay (village) and Sangguniang Kabataan (Youth Council) elections, Chief Supt. Guillermo Eleazar, Calabarzon director, said on Wednesday.

Calabarzon is composed of the provinces of Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon.

Eleazar said of the total, 32 were towns and 50 villages (barangay) and these “election watchlist areas” or hotspots were identified based on history and the current intense rivalry among the contending parties that could motivate people to engage in violent acts, employment of private armed groups or proliferation of loose firearms in the hands of unqualified individuals.

Areas were also classified according to serious armed threats posed by the New People’s Army (NPA) and other rebels.

Eleazar said a city or municipality is classified as an area of concern if there were recent attacks against barangay officials or candidates or where NPA rebels operate and believed to be collecting permit or campaign fees.

In Cavite, areas of concern are Rosario, Tanza, Carmona, Maragondon and the cities of Trece Martires, Dasmariñas, Imus and Bacoor.

In Laguna, Calauan and the cities of San Pedro and San Pablo were identified as hotspots.

In Batangas, the towns of Bauan, Santa Teresita, Mataas Na Kahoy, Calaca, Calatagan, Nasugbu, Balayan, Tuy and Lian, and Tanauan City were listed as areas of concern.

The town of Rodriguez and Antipolo City in Rizal were also listed as areas of concern.

In Quezon province, the areas of concern are the towns of Lucban, Lopez, General Luna, San Francisco, General Nakar, Real, Mauban, Catanauan and Mulanay.

In April alone, police records showed four gun attacks on barangay officials.

Killed were:

* Barangay Bagtas Chairman Leonilo Arbonida in Tanza, Cavite, on April 14;

* Barangay Anato Councilor Felix Arias Cabili in Pagbilao on April 21;

* and Barangay Cambuga Chairman Domingo Ruedas in Mulanay on April 7.

Both Cabili and Ruedas are from Quezon.

Also listed was a gun attack on Barangay Santiago Chairman Mario Flores on April 20 in San Pablo City, Laguna.

Eleazar said more policemen would be deployed to the areas of concern if a police review of security situations called for it.

Between April 14 and April 30, police arrested 107 people for violation of the election gun ban and seized 81 firearms, 11 bladed weapons and a hand grenade. ROSELLE AQUINO