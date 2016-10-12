83% of Pinoys trust Duterte – SWS survey

MORE Filipinos still trust President Rodrigo Duterte after three months in office despite local and international criticism of his war on drugs, according to a new Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey.

The SWS poll, conducted from September 24 to 27 and published by BusinessWorld on Tuesday, found that 83 percent of respondents had “much trust” in Duterte, while nine percent were “undecided” and eight percent had “little trust.”

This was equivalent to an “excellent” +76 net trust rating.

Duterte’s latest trust score was three percentage points less than his “excellent” +79 in June, but three grades higher than the moderate +26 he received before the May elections.

The SWS said net trust is the difference between the percentage of respondents who said they had “much trust” in Duterte and those who said they had “little trust.”

Net trust ratings of +50 to +69 are classified as “very “good””; +30 to +49, “good”; +10 to +29, “moderate”; +9 to -9, “neutral”; -10 to -29, “poor”; -30 to -49, “bad”; -50 to -69, “very bad”; and -70 and below, “execrable.”

According to SWS, Duterte’s net trust rating was higher than former President Benigno Aquino 3rd’s +67 (77 percent much trust, 10 percent little trust) during the same period. But Aquino rated higher than the incumbent at the start of his term with a net trust of +83 (88 percent much trust, 4 percent little trust).

The survey, conducted among 1,200 respondents, had error margins of ±3 points for national percentages, and ±6% for subnational percentages or those that pertain to Metro Manila, the rest of Luzon, the Visayas and Mindanao.

SWS earlier said 84 percent of Filipinos were satisfied with the President’s drug war, but 71 percent said the suspects should be kept alive.

The President spent much of his first 100 days in office telling off the United Nations, the United States, the European Union and human rights advocates for raising concerns over the thousands of deaths linked to his anti-illegal drug drive.

Duterte’s war on drugs has been linked to the deaths of more than 3,300 people with alleged ties to the illegal drug trade.

‘Faith and confidence’

Sought for comment, Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said Duterte’s “excellent” trust rating “affirms the Filipino people’s faith and confidence in his leadership.”

“This validates the people’s full support for his reform agenda of ‘tunay na pagbabago’ or real change that swept him to the presidency in the May elections,” Andanar said in a statement.

The President also maintained “excellent” net trust ratings in most geographical areas, except Luzon.

Duterte’s score rose 2 points to +92 in Mindanao, slid 2 points to +76 in Metro Manila and slid by a point to +73 in the Visayas. His score dropped by six points in “Balance Luzon,” where he got a “very good” +69.

Duterte’s net trusting rating also remained “excellent” in both rural and urban areas and in most socioeconomic classes.

The President maintained an “excellent” rating among class D respondents, at +79, and a +72 in class ABC.

His net trust rating, however, dropped by 12 points in class E to a “very good” +67.

Duterte’s rating also stayed “excellent” for both genders, although it was down five points to +77 among men and decreased by one point to +74 among women.

Among age groups, Duterte got the highest trust score of +83 among those aged 25-34 years old.

His score plunged six points to +82 from +88 among the youth aged 18-24 years old; and went down two points to +76 among 35- to 44-year-olds.

The President’s rating edged up three points to +73 from +70 among those aged at least 55 years old.

Across educational attainment, Duterte’s net rating stayed “excellent” among college graduates (+87) and high-school graduates (+82), but fell to “very good” among elementary graduates and those who did not graduate from the grade school (both +66).