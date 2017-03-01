84 Negros villages now drug-free

BACOLOD CITY: Some 84 barangay (villages) in Negros Occidental were declared drug-free after compliance with prescribed guidelines of the Dangerous Drugs Board, Senior Supt. William Señoron, provincial police director said. The latest to be cleared in Murcia town are Iglauan, Damsite, Canlandog and Cansilayan. Records showed that of the 601 villages in the province, excluding Bacolod City, 502 or 83 percent, are drug-affected, while 99 remain unaffected. It showed that 441 barangay are considered slightly-affected, 60 moderately affected, while one is seriously affected. The implementation of Project Double Barrel from July to December last year led to identification of 15,835 drug suspects Oplan Tokhang campaign also yielded 11,657 drug surrenderees with 801 drug peddlers and 10,856 drug users. The record also showed that in 2026, 941 drug suspects were arrested with P19 million worth of drugs confiscated.