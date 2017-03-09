844 HIV cases reported in January

Some 844 new HIV-positive cases were reported in January, the highest since 1984 when the first case of HIV was reported.

to the HIV/AIDS & ART Registry of the Philippines (HARP) last January, the Department of Health (DOH) said Wednesday.

“This is five percent higher compared to (the figure in) the same period last year, which is 804,” the Department of Health said.

According to HIV/AIDS and ART Registry of the Philippines (HARP), 96 percent of the cases were male who ages ranged from three to 66, with a median age of 27 years. More than half belong to the 25 to 34 age group and 31 percent to the 15 to 24 age bracket.

The National Capital Region registered the most number of cases with 307, followed by Calabarzon with 151, Central Luzon, 91, Central Visayas, 62, and Davao, 50.

The HARP said 826 of the patients contracted the virus through sexual contact, while 16 caught it through needle-sharing. There were two cases of mother-to-child transmission.

Nine pregnant women were among those who tested positive for HIV, seven of whom were from the NCR, one from the Ilocos region, and one from Central Visayas.