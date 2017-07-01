At least 85 families lost their homes to a fire that hit a residential area in Santa Clara, Old Santa Mesa, Manila early Saturday, the Manila Fire Department (MFD) said.

In a report, the MFD said the fire started at about 4:01 a.m. and reached fifth alarm. It was declared fire out at 6:16 a.m.

Initial investigation showed that the fire started from a house owned by a certain Remedios Baclagon Angeles. Firemen had difficulty entering the narrow road.

Aura Castro, 36, one of the occupants of the house, said she was cleaning when she heard people on the street shouting “fire, fire”. She also heard two big explosions while firemen were busy containing the blaze.

Fire victims temporarily sought shelter at the nearby barangay-owned Pamana Building and Multi-Purpose Building. No one was reported injured.

The Arson Division of the MFD was still investigating the origin of the fire.

The houses are made of light materials and built very close to each other. Damage was estimated at P500,000.